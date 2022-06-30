Cryptocurrency isn’t the only industry taking a nosedive right now; every area of the tech world is reeling from budget cuts and sales downturns this year. Layoffs are the new normal, and no job is as steady as it seems. The middle part of 2022 is turning into a veritable layoff landslide.

With announcements of new mass layoffs breaking just about every day now, it’s gotten pretty exhausting to even keep track of everyone affected by this latest wave. We don’t have the time to blog every company’s business, and you don’t have the energy to read about them, either. So we’re just going to keep a running list here as the layoffs roll in. Sigh.

Gaming

Niantic, developer of Pokémon Go, is cutting 85 to 90 jobs, approximately eight percent of its workforce. The company also canceled four upcoming projects, with CEO John Hanke saying the company is “facing a time of economic turmoil.”

Unity, which runs the game development engine of the same name, has laid off “hundreds” of employees around the world. Approximately 300 to 400 staffers have been let go so far, and layoffs are still ongoing as of June 29.

GameStop is laying off an as-of-yet undisclosed number of employees across GameStop and Game Informer. The company’s CFO is stepping down, too.

Cryptocurrency

Coinbase laid off about 18 percent of its total workforce in mid-June, as the value of most cryptocurrencies plunged.

Gemini laid off about 10 percent of its employees in early June — approximately 100 staffers. The company further reduced its staff by seven percent in mid-July due to “turbulent market conditions.”

Crypto.com laid off 260 employees, somewhere around five percent of its workforce, just half a year after investing $700 million to put its name on the Staples Center.

BlockFi left behind 20 percent of its employees on the same day Coinbase announced its own layoffs.

Popular NFT marketplace OpenSea is laying off about 20 percent of its workforce due to “an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.”

Blockchain.com is cutting about 25 percent of its workforce — about 150 people — and will be shutting down its Argentina-based offices. Expansion in several countries has been canceled.

Internet

Misc.

Tesla has laid off approximately 200 employees working on its Autopilot team and shuttered an entire office in San Mateo, California. CEO Elon Musk has said somewhere around 10 percent of Tesla’s salaried staff will lose their jobs in this round of layoffs. The company is also facing a lawsuit over carrying out mass layoffs without notice.

Robinhood laid off nine percent of its staff back in April, somewhere around 340 people. The company’s meme trading boom didn’t pay off quite as much as it hoped.

Rivian is planning to cut about five percent of its total staff, about 700 employees. The layoffs will mostly hit nonmanufacturing roles.