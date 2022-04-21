Tyler, the Creator and Converse will let you customize sneakers for 24 hours only

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang label and Converse are pushing their partnership to new and customizable heights. After revealing a snakeskin duo of Chuck 70s earlier this spring, Tyler is giving the designing power to his fans through Converse’s “Converse By You” customization program. The catch is you’ll have only 24 hours to participate.

Kicking off next week, Converse will allow users to add a personal touch to their own pair of Chuck 70s using logos and patterns from the Golf Wang archives. With more than 100,000 possible combinations and only 24 hours to design, the menu of choices may be overwhelming. But here’s a rundown of what to expect.

You, the Creator — The upper can be dressed in a choice of six base colors: green, red, yellow, blue, white, and black. Rear sole tags have “GOLF” and the standard Converse labels on either side, while the midsole and heel stripe colors have a variety of options. You can also line the inside with polka dots, if that’s your thing.

As for the graphics, the archival selection features “GOLF” in either a looped cursive, Old English font, an edgy typeface, or with a groovy aesthetic surrounded by a heart and flower. One can even add an oversized “Golf Wang” graphic across the entire upper for a more maximalist take.

Tyler, the Creator and Converse’s partnership dates back to 2018, and the two have collaborated on several models in the years since. His overstated rendition of the Converse Gianno was more a reflection of his streetwear roots with the chunky DNA and loud design. With the GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70 that ensued the following year, you could begin to sense just how much his personal style was changing alongside his music.