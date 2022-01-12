The must-see monitors from CES 2022

CES 2022 felt like it had a monitor for everyone, from the hardcore gamer to the remote worker.

Samsung came with some serious heat this year, showing off its impressive 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark monitor and the first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. LG also introduced some more ergonomic monitor designs, like its oddball 16:18 DualUp 28MQ780 display catered more towards those still working from home. So whatever type of monitor you’re in the market for, 2022 is looking like a good year to upgrade.

Alienware's 34-inch AW3424DW curved monitor is the first to bring Samsung Display's QD-OLED technology to gaming monitors. The display uses quantum dots to enhance the brightness and energy efficiency of the monitor, which also has a 175Hz refresh rate and 0.1 ms response time. Alienware designed the AW3423DW with its sleek Legend 2.0 design and a customizable LED lighting system on the back of the monitor.

Samsung also brought its own curved gaming monitor to CES 2022, touting it as the world's first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey Neo G8 monitor has a 1ms response time and can reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The Neo G8 even automatically detects the colors on the screen and matches it with the monitor's backlighting.

Acer's Predator X32 would've been the 4K gaming monitor with the highest refresh rate at a native 160Hz, which can be further boosted by overclocking to 165Hz. But, that throne is reserved for Samsung’s above Neo G8. Still, the Predator X32 offers a 32-inch monitor that uses Mini LED technology that also gives you a brighter display. Acer’s monitor also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port so you can enjoy that 4K quality on your PC and console.

Asus’ 42-inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is an OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time so you’ll never run into screen tearing or motion blur. There's no need to worry about compatibility because Asus threw in a bunch of ports with this monitor, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub.

Oh, you wanted even wider than 42 inches? Samsung has got you covered with its Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch 4K curved monitor. Monitors are getting ridiculously wide at this point, but guess what, you can even tilt this beast of a monitor vertically. The Odyssey Ark lets you really get your multitask on with the vertical “cockpit-style” display that mimics having three monitors stacked on top of each other.

All these gaming monitors look incredible, but CES 2022 also showed us monitors that were meant to help us get some work done. LG debuted its 32-inch 32UQ890 display that automatically detects your posture and adjusts its position to match you. With all the time we spent in front of a monitor, now even more so with the work-from-home life, this is a welcome upgrade for all of our ruined postures.

LG also decided to change up the aspect ratio game, going tall instead of wide with a novel 16:18 display. The DualUp 28MQ780 monitor is supposed to match the amount of space you get with two 21.5-inch displays and can even split the screen in half to simulate two screens. Unlike most of the monitors debuted at CES 2022, this one is definitely geared more towards the multitasking at-home worker.

